DLA Piper Adds Insurance Disputes Atty From Mayer Brown

Law360, London (August 7, 2020, 4:43 PM BST) -- Law firm DLA Piper said Friday it has hired an attorney from Mayer Brown LLP to head a new specialist insurance and reinsurance disputes team in London. DLA Piper said Jane Childs, who served as a partner at Mayer Brown for 14 years, will lead the newly created international team of specialists focused on financial lines insurance disputes — disputes over policies that cover financial losses only rather than personal or property losses — from Oct. 16 2020. "Jane has a stellar reputation in international financial lines insurance coverage claims and disputes," the international head of DLA Piper's litigation and regulatory practice, Jean-Pierre...

