Ex-NHS Boss Who Faked Credentials Slips Confiscation Order

Law360, London (August 7, 2020, 5:18 PM BST) -- The Court of Appeal on Friday quashed a £97,000 ($127,000) confiscation order issued against a former National Health Service executive who copped to faking his credentials, ruling that even though the former hospice boss wasn't a doctor, he performed well enough to keep his salary. Judges for the U.K. appellate court said that Jon Andrewes gave "full value for his remuneration" despite lying about his background and qualifications to land top jobs with the NHS. The court said it would be "disproportionate" to confiscate Andrewes' remuneration under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 when, despite lying, it was otherwise legal for...

