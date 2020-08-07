Del. Judge Nixes Equity Panel In Biopharma Vivus' Ch. 11

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 10:46 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Friday rejected a motion for a committee to represent stockholder interests in the case of bankrupt biopharmaceutical venture Vivus Inc, finding that the company's reports of insolvency and inability to cover shareholder claims were not unreasonable. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein, ruling at the end of a half-day video-conference argument, said the Bankruptcy Code does not provide guidance on when to create an "equity committee," to represent stockholders in a way similar to the duties that an official committee of unsecured creditors has in representing that group. In bankruptcies, however, stockholders are last in line for...

