Foley Hoag Steers Bid Valuing Building Products Co. At $72M

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 7:48 PM EDT) -- Investment firm Mill Road Capital, represented by Foley Hoag LLP, on Friday announced its offer to buy out Huttig Building Products in a deal valuing the company at about $71.5 million, saying it understands the difficulties faced by microcap companies in creating value for shareholders. Greenwich, Connecticut-based Mill Road Capital Management LLC said in a Thursday letter to Huttig Building Products Inc.'s board of directors that it and affiliated funds are offering to buy out the rest of the St. Louis-based target company at $2.75 per share, what it said was a 67% premium to the stock's closing price that day....

