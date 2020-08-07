Watchstone Sues PwC For £63M Over Leaks During Deal Talks

Law360, London (August 7, 2020, 6:23 PM BST) -- Insurance and technology provider Watchstone Group PLC sued PwC for £63 million ($82 million) in damages after the accounting giant allegedly set up a secret "back channel" to leak information to law firm Slater and Gordon during negotiations for their ill-fated deal. PricewaterhouseCoopers is facing a £63 million suit alleging it leaked information to law firm Slater and Gordon during negotiations for the firm's ill-fated deal with Watchstone Group. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) Filed Thursday with the High Court and announced Friday, the suit arises from an allegedly "unauthorized and illicit channel of communication" between PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and bankers at Greenhill &...

