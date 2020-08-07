White House Seeks 2022 Cutoff In China Listings Crackdown

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 9:05 PM EDT) -- A White House task force issued policy proposals on Thursday that would give Chinese companies until 2022 to either comply with U.S. audit requirements or get delisted from U.S. exchanges. The recommendations from the President's Working Group on Financial Markets, chaired by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, come as part of a crackdown on Chinese public companies and their perceived flouting of U.S. audit and disclosure standards. The U.S. Senate has already passed legislation that would boot Chinese companies from U.S. exchanges for continued noncompliance with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board's audit standards, but Thursday's recommendations from the Trump administration would...

