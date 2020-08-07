Sierra Club Says Feds' Objection To Deal With DTE Unfounded

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 4:59 PM EDT) -- The Sierra Club says the federal government's opposition to a deal the group struck with DTE Energy Co. to resolve long-standing allegations that DTE illegally modified power plants is over the top, unfounded and should be rejected. The environmental group on Thursday told a Michigan federal court that the U.S. Department of Justice was trying to create problems and conflict where none exist. "The U.S. attempts to legitimize its dislike of a settlement that advances the goals of the Clean Air Act by cherry-picking provocative language from inapposite cases animated by concerns irrelevant here," the Sierra Club said in its reply...

