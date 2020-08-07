New Rule Gives Fed Workers 12 Weeks Of Paid Parental Leave

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 11:48 AM EDT) -- An estimated 2 million federal employees will gain access to 12 weeks of paid parental leave in October, under a new rule the Office of Personnel Management unveiled Friday. The interim final rule, set for publication in the Federal Register on Monday, stems from a new leave benefit that Congress authorized in December 2019 as part of a spending package that averted a government shutdown. Beginning Oct. 1, covered federal workers can take up to 12 weeks of paid leave upon the birth or adoption of a child, or the start of a period of foster care. This is a developing story....

