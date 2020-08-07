Retailer Grupo Famsa Hits Bankruptcy In Mexico And US

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 11:32 AM EDT) -- Mexican retailer Grupo Famsa sought Chapter 15 recognition late Thursday in New York of its restructuring case in Mexico filed the same day, after several defaults on its bank, lease and trade obligations, saying its roughly $880 million in debt was more than double its total assets. Grupo Famsa SAB de CV said it had 5.7 billion Mexican pesos ($250 million) in assets and 19.7 billion pesos ($880 million) in debt, and by July 1, the company had incurred several defaults of bank, stock and lease obligations and had fallen behind on payments to suppliers and creditors. Grupo Famsa sells furniture,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS