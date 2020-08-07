Harvard Tax Clinic Urges 9th Circ. To Reconsider $2M Pot Row

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 7:53 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel erroneously dismissed a U.S. Tax Court petition by two cannabis companies for missing a filing deadline, meriting a reconsideration, a Harvard legal clinic told the circuit court in an amicus brief filed Friday. The Organic Cannabis Foundation and Northern California Small Business Assistants are disputing income tax and penalties totaling approximately $1.9 million. The Ninth Circuit's recent decision to dismiss their case is not supported by past rulings from the U.S. Supreme Court, the Federal Tax Clinic of Harvard's Legal Services Center told the circuit court. Allowing the suit to continue would not inundate courts with cases that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS