Feds Issue Update To Mineral Royalty Valuation Policy

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 7:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior on Friday proposed changing how lease royalties for minerals such as oil and gas on federal lands are calculated, pushing to reduce the burden on industry and reverse Obama-era changes. The Trump administration said the changes align with the president's executive orders that push a deregulatory agenda and more energy production. The DOI said amending the Office of Natural Resources Revenue's regulations isn't based on new facts, but on the ONRR giving "different weight to the factual findings" that drive a "different policy-based outcome." The proposed rule says royalty collections are estimated to go down...

