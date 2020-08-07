Stamps.com Tells Chancery Reseller Deals Were Legit

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 8:30 PM EDT) -- Stamps.com urged the Delaware Chancery Court on Friday to toss an investor's claims that the company's so-called "back-end" deals with postage resellers bilked the U.S. Postal Service out of millions of dollars and crushed the company's stock, arguing that the deals were legitimate business arrangements that actually benefited shareholders. During an oral argument held over the phone, a Stamps.com attorney said the breach of fiduciary duty, insider selling and unjust enrichment claims laid out in a derivative suit failed to point to any law or contract term that was violated. The City of Cambridge Retirement System, whose suit targets Stamps.com officers...

