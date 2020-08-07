Creek Nation Rips Okla. AG's 'Toxic' Take On Post-McGirt Plan

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 9:19 PM EDT) -- The Muscogee (Creek) Nation on Friday slammed Oklahoma's attorney general for comments on his plan to get federal lawmakers to tackle jurisdiction in the state following the U.S. Supreme Court's recent McGirt decision, saying that doing so was "akin to asking Congress to legalize a toxic waste spill in the ocean, instead of working to clean it up." Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter on Thursday had released a set of answers to frequently asked questions about his July 16 framework for Congress to follow to resolve criminal and civil jurisdiction questions in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision in McGirt v....

