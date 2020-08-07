Nev. Pot Regulators Sign Off On Settlement In License Fight

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 9:25 PM EDT) -- Nevada's Cannabis Compliance Board voted Friday to approve a controversial partial settlement in the sweeping litigation over the state's marijuana licensing process over complaints from business owners who see the deal as a continuation of the favoritism alleged in the suit. The board, which took over regulation of Nevada's marijuana industry from the state's Department of Taxation in July, voted unanimously to approve the settlement. But the board was careful to note that, because the settlement is technically between the businesses and its predecessor, its vote should be interpreted just as a recognition of the role the board will play in...

