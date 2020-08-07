Prysm OK'd To Tap Into DIP Funds In Fast-Track Ch. 11

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 6:44 PM EDT) -- Big-screen software and display maker Prysm Inc. received a Delaware judge's approval Friday to tap into $750,000 of its $3 million debtor-in-possession loan as it barrels toward speedy consideration next month of its prepackaged Chapter 11 plan. During a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey gave interim approval for the $750,000 portion of the DIP financing with the full draw of up to $3 million to be considered at a future hearing. The judge also set a Sept. 15 hearing to consider approval of both Prysm's Chapter 11 plan and disclosure statement. The DIP is being provided by Texas-based...

