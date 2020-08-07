Immigration Judges Can't Halt Policy That 'Muzzles' Speech

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 10:57 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge on Thursday shot down the National Association of Immigration Judges' request to pause a Trump administration policy that the organization head claims has "muzzled" immigration judges, finding that the matter belongs in administrative court and the NAIJ hasn't shown it'd be irreparably harmed. The U.S. Department of Justice policy at the heart of the dispute bars immigration judges from airing their personal views on immigration law, the immigration courts or the agency that oversees them, even if they disclaim their opinions as their own. The Executive Office of Immigration Review enacted the policy in January. Early last...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS