5 Family Office Pitfalls That May Void Securities Exemptions

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 4:32 PM EDT) -- A new trading platform is in the works for family offices, which will simplify the deal-making process for private market securities.[1] ShareNett Holdings LLC — a membership-based investment platform serving family offices backed by hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones — recently announced that its members will have access to Clearlist LLC, a trading platform to buy and sell shares of private companies. The announcement is just the latest move in an increasingly active space: In the last two years, assets under the management of family offices has risen 38% to $5.9 trillion.[2] A large, and growing, portion of these assets...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS