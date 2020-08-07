Aetna, AARP Fight Disability Benefits Suit Revival At DC Circ.

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 10:01 PM EDT) -- Aetna Life Insurance Co. and the AARP Benefits Committee urged the D.C. Circuit on Friday not to revive an ex-AARP worker's ERISA suit attempting to recover long-term disability benefits, arguing his separation agreement clearly barred the claims. In the briefs, Aetna and the AARP Benefits Committee said the district court correctly determined that Kim Keister waived his right to bring the Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit when he signed a separation agreement in exchange for severance pay. Aetna further argued that Keister wrongly asserted the insurer wasn't covered by the release in the agreement since Aetna hadn't been part of...

