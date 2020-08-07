Nationwide Beats Construction Defect Suit At 11th Circ.

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 10:00 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit held that an Alabama district court wrongly applied federal rather than Alabama state laws when determining privity in a suit between a homeowner and contractor, freeing Nationwide Mutual Fire Insurance Co. from defending the contractor's allegedly botched work. In an opinion published Friday, a three-judge panel said that the lower court relied on the incorrect legal standard in denying Nationwide's motion in limine in a suit asking it to defend a contractor's construction defect. The panel reversed the district court's order, vacated its judgment, and remanded the case back to the court. The panel said that the lower...

