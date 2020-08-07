NAACP Wants Seat At Table In Purdue Bankruptcy Case

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 8:55 PM EDT) -- The NAACP on Friday asked a New York bankruptcy judge for a seat at the table in the Purdue Pharma Chapter 11, saying it needs to ensure a fair share of the proceeds of the case's opioid settlement goes to communities of color. In its motion to intervene in the case, the NAACP said it was concerned about how the states slated to receive Purdue settlement money will ultimately spend it and that it wants to insure the "disproportionate impact" of the opioid crisis on Black communities will be addressed when the settlement is finalized. "Without input from the NAACP, and...

