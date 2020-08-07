Canada Unveils $2.7B Plan To Retaliate Against New US Tariffs

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 5:46 PM EDT) -- Canada on Friday laid out its plan to retaliate against the Trump administration's newly revived tariff on Canadian aluminum, proposing new duties of its own on $2.7 billion worth of U.S. goods, including bicycles, household appliances and sports equipment. Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland sharply condemned President Donald Trump's decision to revive a 10% levy on Canadian aluminum in the name of national security and unveiled a list of U.S. goods that may be subject to an identical 10% tariff beginning Sept. 16. "In imposing these tariffs the United States has taken the absurd decision to harm its own people at a time...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS