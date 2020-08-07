Tile Shop Inks $12M Deal To End Suit Over Takeover 'Scheme'

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 9:03 PM EDT) -- Tile Shop Holdings Inc. has struck a $12 million settlement to bring an end to a consolidated derivative suit filed by investors seeking to thwart what they said was an unfair takeover attempt led by the company's former CEO, according to Delaware Chancery Court filings Friday. Under the proposed deal, Tile Shop and certain of its former and current officers would settle derivative claims brought by investors who asserted that former CEO Robert A. Rucker and others engaged in a scheme to take control of the company by purchasing stock without paying a fair price. The settlement was announced ahead of...

