JPML Consolidates Profemur Hip Implant Suits In Ark.

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 9:24 PM EDT) -- The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation sent nearly four dozen suits alleging Wright Medical Technology Inc. and MicroPort Orthopedics Inc. sold defective hip implants to Arkansas federal court over the objections of the companies. The JPML sent the cases to the Eastern District of Arkansas, finding that the cases involve common questions about the design, marketing and performance of the Profemur line of modular hip implants. The consumers in the cases argue that the implants contain dangerous defects that make them either erode or fracture after they have been put into patients. "Centralization will avoid duplicative discovery, including costly expert discovery,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS