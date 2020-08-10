JPML Centralizes Ahern Rentals Trade Secrets Suits In Mo.

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 2:03 PM EDT) -- The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has centralized in Missouri nearly a dozen antitrust lawsuits claiming equipment rental company EquipmentShare.com plundered rival Ahern Rentals Inc.'s market share by hiring away Ahern employees who had confidential and proprietary information and trade secrets. The panel centralized 10 cases in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri in a Friday order, writing that consolidating the actions taking place across the country would conserve resources for the judges and attorneys in the cases. "Centralization in the Western District of Missouri will serve the convenience of the parties and witnesses and promote the...

