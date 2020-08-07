Brand Battles: Marvel Faces TM Fight Over 'Glyph' TV Show

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 5:57 PM EDT) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, a German game maker takes on Walt Disney's Marvel over a "Glyph" application for a potential live-action television series — plus four other new TTAB cases you need to know. 'Glyph' Not Just a Game to Marvel Walt Disney Co.'s Marvel is usually the plaintiff in TTAB cases, but the company was on the receiving end this week over its application to register "Glyph" as a trademark for a live-action television series, motion picture production, online computer games and more. Marvel wants to register the name because...

