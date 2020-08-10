Hyundai Making Elite Seller Club For Luxury Line, Dealer Says

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 7:57 PM EDT) -- Hyundai is skirting Florida law in its bid to showcase its luxury Genesis brand of automobiles completely separately by punishing dealers who don't agree to build new showrooms, according to a new lawsuit. Miami-based dealer Braman Hyundai told a Florida federal court Friday that after Hyundai spun off the luxury line into its own company called Genesis Motor America, the pair have been "separately and together act[ing] to coerce Braman and other dealers to build stand-alone Genesis facilities." After state authorities thwarted Hyundai Motor America Corp.'s attempt to create a selective group of dealers who were allowed to sell its luxury line, the suit...

