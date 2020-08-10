Payment Co. Settles Trade Secrets Suit With Ex-Workers

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 9:03 PM EDT) -- A payment processing company let several former employees off the hook in California federal court after reaching a "confidential" settlement in its suit accusing them of helping its former CEO steal trade secrets and form a competing payment processing business. U.S. District Judge Troy L. Nunley approved the voluntary dismissal of eight former Granite Payment Alliance employees in an order filed Friday, following a similar voluntary dismissal of three other individuals, including ex-CEO Wayne Keddy, and GPA's rival 1Point Merchant Solutions, back in June. While no details of the settlement were divulged in the brief order, the deal appears to resolve...

