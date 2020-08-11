Missouri CBD Co. Is The Latest Hit With TCPA Suit Over Texts

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 5:23 PM EDT) -- A Missouri-based CBD company has been hit with a proposed Telephone Consumer Protection Act class action in Vermont federal court accusing the company of sending unsolicited text messages, the latest in a string of similar suits against cannabis-related companies. Vermont resident Tyler Baker said that Native Hemp sent him an unsolicited text message in May, even though he does not have an established business relationship with Native Hemp and did not provide the company his written consent to receive texts using an automatic telephone dialing system. "Upon information and good faith belief, the language in the messages were automatically generated and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS