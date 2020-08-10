8th Circ. Says North Dakota PBM Law Preempted By ERISA

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 3:27 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit has struck down a North Dakota law regulating the fees that pharmacy benefits managers can charge pharmacies, reversing a lower court and finding that the statute is preempted by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. In its opinion Friday, the three-judge panel sent the case back to the district court with instructions to enter a judgment for the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association, the PBM group that had challenged the North Dakota law under ERISA and Medicare Part D. The lower court ruled in September 2018 that ERISA preemption wasn't triggered because the state law covered entities besides ERISA...

