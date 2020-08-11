3 Takeaways From NY's False Claims Act Tax Law

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 3:06 PM EDT) -- From adding more than half a billion dollars to state coffers to changing the way state tax lawyers practice, allowing tax whistleblower lawsuits in New York has profoundly affected the state tax landscape. The Capitol in Albany, New York, where 10 years ago the state's False Claims Act was extended to tax matters. (AP) The amendment to the state's False Claims Act that removed the bar on qui tam tax suits was signed into law 10 years ago this Thursday. Since that time, the Taxpayer Protection Bureau of the state attorney general's office has produced some eye-opening results, most notably the...

