FCA Wins £10.7M Redress For Risky Pension Investments

Law360, London (August 10, 2020, 5:39 PM BST) -- A London court has ordered three men and two companies to pay £10.7 million ($14 million) in compensation after ruling they violated financial market rules by giving unauthorized and misleading pensions advice. Stephen Houseman QC, sitting as a deputy judge of the High Court, handed down interim restitution orders against Avacade Ltd., Alexandra Associates UK Ltd., and their directors Craig Lummis, his son Lee Lummis and Raymond Fox. The total is based on commissions they received through a scheme that encouraged more than 2,000 consumers to transfer about £91.8 million from their pensions into self-invested personal pensions, known as SIPPs....

