UK Tax Probes Into Soccer Pros Over Image Rights Skyrocket

Law360, London (August 10, 2020, 5:02 PM BST) -- HM Revenue and Customs is investigating hundreds of professional soccer players over their tax affairs as the U.K.'s tax authority scrutinizes image rights deals it believes are being used to dodge tax, according to figures published Monday by accountants UHY Hacker Young. Hundreds of professional footballers are under investigation by HMRC for allegedly dodging tax by taking a significant percentage of their compensation in image rights payments that are taxed at a corporate, not income, rate. (AP) The figures, released following a freedom of information request, show the number of HMRC investigations of footballers for the 2019-2020 tax year nearly trebled...

