Chinese Gaming Cos. May Merge Amid US-China Tension

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 4:42 PM EDT) -- China's Tencent on Monday detailed plans to further grow its stake in Huya through an $810 million deal as it weighs merging the U.S.-listed company with fellow gaming-focused streaming platform Douyu, a move that comes amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and China. Tencent Holdings Ltd. is already the largest shareholder in both Huya and Douyu, with respective stakes of 36.9% and 38%, according to statements issued Monday by Huya and Douyu that included copies of letters Tencent sent to the companies proposing the merger. Huya is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, while Douyu is listed on the Nasdaq. ...

