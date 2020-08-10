Jones Day Guides Greystar To $600M Real Estate Debt Fund

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT) -- Greystar Real Estate Partners, advised by Jones Day, said Monday that it has finalized its second commercial real estate debt fund after securing $600 million from investors, with plans to primarily invest in debt issued by U.S.-government sponsored entities. The fund, billed as Greystar Credit Partners II LP, will acquire securitized subordinated debt issued by GSE's, as well as private label securitizations, junior notes, and mezzanine debt collateralized by multifamily assets, according to a statement. The fund will be run by Brett Lashley, managing director, investments for Greystar, and Patrick Reilly, director, investments for Greystar. Lashley joined Greystar in 2009 after...

