Victims Say Boy Scout Council Sheltered Funds From Ch. 11

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 6:40 PM EDT) -- A committee of sexual abuse tort claimants in the Boy Scouts of America's Chapter 11 asked a Delaware judge to void a local council's transfer of assets into a protective trust, saying the move could impact monetary distributions for victims. In a motion filed with U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein on Friday, the committee asserted that the Middle Tennessee Council, Boy Scouts of America improperly moved to put its assets beyond the reach of the bankruptcy estate and its creditors. The committee contends that on July 1, the Middle Tennessee Council "transferred substantially all of its real and personal property...

