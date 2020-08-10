Feds Urge $4M Deal With Houston On Sewage Overflows

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 4:15 PM EDT) -- The United States and Texas governments want to end seven years of negotiation with the city of Houston over sewage system overflows and have asked a Lone Star federal judge to approve a consent decree that includes $4.4 million in fees for the city. The state and federal governments on Friday urged the court to approve the consent decree, which would also include system upgrades and monitoring to prevent future sewage overflows. Sewage overflows at manholes and other areas led to allegations that the city had violated the Clean Water Act, the Texas Water Code, and the terms and conditions of the...

