Dairy Farmers Blast Trade Group's 'Proxy' Response To DOJ

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 8:08 PM EDT) -- Farmers suing the cooperative Dairy Farmers of America over an alleged antitrust conspiracy told a Vermont federal court to disregard a trade groups' response to a U.S. Department of Justice filing in the case, characterizing the outfits as nothing more than proxies for the co-op. The dairy farmers filed an opposition Friday to a pair of trade associations and a bank that are trying to counter a statement of interest from the DOJ that contended any immunities granted under the Capper-Volstead Act should be applied narrowly. The trade groups and the bank asked the court Aug. 5 for permission to file...

