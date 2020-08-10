Interactive Brokers To Pay $38M To Multiple Regulators

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 5:35 PM EDT) -- Interactive Brokers LLC has agreed to pay $38 million in fines to resolve claims that the electronic trading platform failed to file suspicious activity reports for certain securities trades and ran afoul of anti-money laundering rules, regulators said Monday. In three separate deals, Greenwich, Connecticut-based Interactive Brokers agreed to pay $15 million in fines to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, over $12 million in a deal with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and an $11.5 million penalty to settle a Securities and Exchange Commission administrative proceeding. The SEC says Interactive Brokers, despite red flags, failed to file over 150 suspicious activity...

