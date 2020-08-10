Walmart Forking Over Up To $9.5M In Meat Overcharge Suit

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Walmart agreed to pay up to $9.5 million and change certain business practices Friday in order to settle a putative class action in Florida federal court alleging that the retail behemoth has for years used sales prices to overcharge potentially millions of customers nationwide for its packaged meat products. To settle the lawsuit brought by Walmart Inc. customer Vassilios Kukorinis, the retailer has agreed to pay at least $4.5 million and up to $9.5 million to reimburse a proposed class of U.S. customers who purchased weighted goods with inaccurate final sale prices dating back to Feb. 13, 2015. "Hundreds of thousands, if...

