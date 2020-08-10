Navajo Court Can't Hear Tribe's Gas Spill Lawsuit

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 6:02 PM EDT) -- An Arizona federal judge has thrown out the Navajo Nation's tribal lawsuit against an insurance company over coverage of a 15,000-gallon gasoline spill, finding that the spill occurred after the policy term and that the tribal court lacked jurisdiction under a U.S. Supreme Court precedent. U.S. District Judge Steven P. Logan agreed with Zurich American Insurance Co. Friday that a policy it had issued to the Pic-N-Run gas station on the Navajo Nation Reservation had run its course when a subcontractor breached a fuel line and caused gasoline to leak onto reservation land. The Environmental Protection Agency later found the spill...

