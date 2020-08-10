Calif. Judge Finds Del. Law Shields Directors In Ch. 11 Suit

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 8:45 PM EDT) -- Citing Delaware law that shields business entity directors, a California bankruptcy judge on Friday tossed Chapter 11 adversary suit claims against four outside directors of a life sciences company sold to creditors in 2018 amid lingering claims of mismanagement and insider self-dealing. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Hannah L. Blumenstiel rejected arguments from Delaware-chartered MedCision LLC's court-appointed chief restructuring officer, who said the federal court should ignore "exculpatory" provisions in the company's operating agreement protecting directors from damage claims for all but bad faith acts that would breach their duties of loyalty. "Given the absence of dispute as to the authenticity of the...

