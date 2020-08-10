9th Circ. Won't Rethink Rejected PetIQ Merger Challenge

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 3:02 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel has rejected a request from a pair of pet medicine wholesalers to reconsider their challenge of PetIQ Inc.'s purchase of a veterinary clinic chain, after the appeals court denied to revive their case in late June. In a one-page order issued Friday, the panel denied the petition from Med Vets Inc. and Bay Medical Solutions Inc. seeking rehearing or en banc rehearing in their antitrust lawsuit against PetIQ's acquisition of VIP Petcare Holdings Inc. In late June, the same panel upheld a California federal judge's 2019 decision to toss Med Vets and Bay Medical Solutions' lawsuit, concluding...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS