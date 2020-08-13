Real Estate Tycoon Hits Back In £1.1M Spreadbetting Row

Law360, London (August 13, 2020, 4:30 PM BST) -- Real-estate tycoon Robert Tchenguiz says he should be refunded £1.1 million by CMC Markets after the online platform persuaded him to sign away regulatory rights that could have protected him from trading losses. The property billionaire claims he was not warned that signing up to the spread-betting platform as a "professional client" would mean waiving protection and compensation rights given to retail investors, a defense and counterclaim at the High Court dated Aug. 7 says. Spread-betting is a way of speculating on the price movement in a financial market or a specific product without having to own an underlying asset....

