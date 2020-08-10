Gunderson Guides Online Learning Biz's $66M In Financing

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 8:02 PM EDT) -- Online learning platform Skillshare said Monday it raised $66 million from an investor group led by OMERS Growth Equity that the Gunderson Dettmer-steered company will use to spur international and domestic growth. New York-headquartered Skillshare said it hopes to create a "localized experience" for international students as well as grow its membership in the U.S. Funds will also go toward bolstering its enterprise offering, the announcement said. Skillshare offers classes in creative disciplines such as graphic design, photography, painting and interior design. The company boasts over 12 million registered members and over 30,000 video-based classes, according to the announcement. The company recently...

