Cook County Republicans Say Ill. Gov. Inviting Voter Fraud

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 9:31 PM EDT) -- Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has enacted a mail-in ballot program that opened the state up for widespread voting fraud and could infringe some citizens' right to have their vote counted in November's general election, Cook County Republicans claimed in federal court Monday. The Cook County Republican Party's lawsuit against Pritzker, state and county election officials and Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough claims the governor enacted a mail-in voting program in June that was touted as a pandemic-safe way for citizens to participate in the general election but is really just a scheme to "disenfranchise" voters and the Republican Party. The party...

