Michelin, Carlstar Agree To Settle Trade Secrets Battle

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 8:33 PM EDT) -- Tire giant Michelin and The Carlstar Group LLC have struck a deal to resolve a suit over a longtime Michelin employee who allegedly took trade secrets with him when he jumped ship for Carlstar. U.S. District Judge Timothy M. Cain dismissed the case without prejudice Monday, about five months after Michelin sued Carlstar and worker Michael Dotson, who Michelin claimed took a hard drive full of secrets with him when he left to lead research and development efforts at Carlstar. Monday's dismissal came after the parties told the court they'd reached a settlement, Judge Cain's order noted. No details of the...

