Tenn. Prosecutor Beats Ex-Secretary's Disability Bias Suit

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee federal judge on Monday handed a win to a prosecutor in a suit filed by a former secretary who claimed her firing was unlawful disability discrimination, finding that she couldn't show bias because never told her boss about her health condition. District Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw Jr. granted summary judgment to District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway in the Americans with Disabilities Act suit, siding with his argument that he can't be liable for discrimination if he wasn't on notice that former secretary Joan Hembree had a medical issue. Even if she had told him about her condition, there was...

