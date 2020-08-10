Fiat Chrysler Rips GM For Smear Campaign, Paid Moles Claim

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 6:05 PM EDT) -- Fiat Chrysler on Monday slammed General Motors for running a smear campaign with "preposterous" claims that FCA stashed millions in foreign bank accounts to funnel bribes to senior auto workers union officials and planted moles within GM to corrupt the collective bargaining process. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and FCA US LLC said in a Michigan federal court filing that GM should not be allowed to malign the Italian automaker and various executives and employees by peddling wild theories of corporate espionage "that would make [famed British spy novelist] John Le Carré cringe." They urged U.S. District Judge Paul D. Borman to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS