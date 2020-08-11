'Questionable' Advice Lets Oxygen Mask Co. Dodge Contempt

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 5:31 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota federal judge refused to hold an oxygen canister mask maker in contempt of a deal it inked requiring it not to infringe on a rival's patent and trade dress, saying the deal was struck based on "questionable" legal advice. U.S. District Judge Patrick J. Schiltz on Monday denied Boost Oxygen LLC's contempt motion in a suit against Oxygen Plus Inc. concerning the mask portion of an oxygen canister, finding that "Oxygen Plus's product clearly did not infringe Boost's patent or trade dress." The judge said that Oxygen Plus entered into a settlement agreement with Boost Oxygen based on the...

