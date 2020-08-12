Alston & Bird Nabs Norton Rose Financial Disputes Partner

Law360, London (August 12, 2020, 7:11 PM BST) -- U.S. law firm Alston & Bird LLP has added to its growing London base with the addition of a financial institutions disputes partner specializing in complex banking cases from Norton Rose Fulbright. Paul Morris joined the firm after a decade as a Norton Rose partner, where he focused on disputes arising from structured finance products, civil fraud and asset tracing, and trade and commodity finance litigation. Before that Morris was at Dentons for 13 years. Morris has spent more than two decades working on high-value banking and finance disputes, with an emphasis on complex cases arising predominantly from derivatives and structured...

